Webinar on Alex Saab case / Alfred de Zayas, Presidents of the National Lawyers Guild, American Association Jurists, Oscar Lopez Rivera & Camila Saab￼

Tuesday April 5, 7 pm ET, 6 pm Central TimeAlex Saab’s trial starts April 6 in Miami. This webinar includes the latest updates on the case. Protests demanding his freedom will take place in Miami, Boston, New York City, Washington DC, and Chicago.Presenters:Alfred de Zayas, former rapporteur on Venezuela for United Nations Human Rights CouncilSuzanne Adely, President of the National Lawyers GuildVanessa Ramos, President of the American Association of JuristsOscar Lopez Rivera, former Puerto Rican political prisoner and Honorary Chair of the Free Alex Saab CampaignCamila Saab, wife of Venezuela diplomat Alex Saab



