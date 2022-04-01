Important letter: Veterans and Children of the Great Patriotic War to the German government and the people of Germany – The Tragedy in Ukraine

The Tragedy in Ukraine

We, the last veterans and all of the peoples of Russia who survived this great and terrible war, stand today on the brink of death. Our time is running out. For most of our lives we hoped that it would end in peace – without the all-destroying hate. After World War II, we laboriously overcame our righteous anger for long decades. We longed for retribution for the countless spiritual and physical wounds we still carry on our bodies and in our hearts. But most of us have forgiven!

This happened not least because Germany showed its remorse and its insight into what happened for many years. And we have not only conquered ourselves, but also the voice of the blood of our barbarically exterminated loved ones. Exterminated by whom? By the Germans, by the fascists! We have forgiven – according to the laws of human coexistence. That’s how it was – until 2014.

Rivers of Blood



Then, in 2014, when it all started in Ukraine, we looked hopefully to Germany and then Chancellor Angela Merkel. We could not have imagined that after everything they had done in Ukraine – after Babi Yar (Ukrainian: Babyn Yar, jW), after the mountains of mutilated corpses – would still gaze with lust at the Ukrainian fields that can still feed Europe today. Or that they, the Germans, who soaked blood in Crimea that had been promised to them, still have an interest in turning Crimea into an American base and, overall, into a NATO base – ideal for attacks on Russia. That would be openly geared towards a future war. Because only fools do not understand the meaning and purpose of the whole coup in Ukraine, during which Russia behaved in the only possible way!

But the Germans, they are not fools. We Russians know firsthand your psychology as „blood brothers“ – our blood, which you „calculated“ shed in torrents. We remember your „systematic“ methods of „population reduction.“ Our population! To this day, in different corners of our once-united Fatherland, where the boot of German fascism came, we find hidden mass graves of our peaceful citizens: in the Novgorod region, in the Kuban, in the Rostov region, in Karelia. In Belarus, in 2021, the remains of hundreds of peaceful citizens were found in Brest at the site of the Jewish ghetto. The Trostenets concentration camp near Minsk – the site of a terrible tragedy – has uncovered the mystery of tens of thousands more tortured and murdered. We’re talking about tens of thousands of newly discovered victims of Nazism! This blood still cries out for vengeance, while for decades the memory of barbarously murdered Russian people and the monuments to Russian soldiers, liberators, have been desecrated with impunity. New Nazis are marching in the Baltics and Ukraine before the eyes of the entire „civilized“ world.

And again Germany

But in 2014 we were truly convinced that in the face of these new Nazi demonstrations, the Germans would become our allies in preventing such atrocities. We hoped that the Germans, guided by an elementary conscience, would not take part in the openly fascist coup in Ukraine. After all, the catastrophe of modern-day Ukraine that followed him was brought about by the direct descendants of those who were a special rabble in the German army. Open, blunt! The Americans and Canadians have merely concealed and preserved this diabolical heritage, raising its offspring, but the breeding ground of this evil is – Germany! Hitler Germany! We couldn’t believe it was Germany that would show these monsters the way again. But we were wrong! Germany has once again allowed this fascist scum to enter the world.

The support of today’s Germany – in view of the new government of Ukraine – for the Bandera people, for the heirs of the SS division »Galicia«, for UPA and OUN thugs (Ukrainian Insurgent Army UPA existed from 1942 to 1956, they fought first on the side of the Wehrmacht against the Red Army and Polish partisans, after 1945 with Western support against the Soviet Union, the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists OUN was founded in 1929. After a split, the part led by Stepan Bandera set up the UPA in 1942, jW ) and all other abominations were simply unthinkable for us.

That surpasses anything human! But you, Germany, have done it and continue to do so! They’re targeting the Slavic world again, and these scum – they’re blood from the blood of German Nazism! And again against Russia! Only more insidious: our closest brothers, the Ukrainians, are being incited against us. And you know that! You know it as well as we know it! They murdered a people in this Great War! Yes, we are one people! The truth is often written and told by your Steinmeier, who at the same time was directly involved in the Kiev coup of 2014 – an essentially fascist coup. This may not be clear to Americans, but it is more than clear to you!

And it is your pupils who were able to arrange their torchlight processions through Kyiv. The living shadow of Nazi Germany stands behind all of this. This was only temporarily covered up by a devious diplomacy – „helmets instead of guns“. But that’s it, the „masks have fallen.“ The fact that you are supplying German arms to Ukraine today is logical, it is part of the logic of your policies over the past few decades. Today it is openly pro-fascist again. You have taken this step: German guns will kill Russians again. The killing continues.

Preparation for World War

During the years of the conflict in Donbass, your professional assassins have already killed Russians, or at least taught them „how to kill them properly.“ Only now it’s even more despicable – they teach it to blood brothers. The Donbass is on your conscience! Thousands of lives of its peaceful citizens – this is your work again. We don’t care what role Americans play in all of this: money is god there!

For us veterans of this war, his children, the role of the Germans is disturbing. Because it is you who know exactly who the Ukrainian »Nazi battalions« consist of and who could have prevented and stopped this new fascism. But you didn’t do that! For that reason alone you are again responsible to history. You are clearly involved in preparing Ukraine for war with Russia. You can’t help but understand the purpose of everything that happened: from the unconstitutional coup in Kyiv to the bloodshed in Donbass.

Essentially, it is about the preparation for the third world war. And once again about you, the Germans… Germany. From the high German tribune in Berlin we hear today: »Russia will pay a high price!!!« A speech by the Chancellor of Germany! Unthinkable! We have already paid the price: 27 million of our lives. Isn’t that enough for you?! What price are you still talking about? There is not a house in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in which „this price“ has not been paid. And there is not a house in Germany that did not take part in this terrible bloody barbarism! Dreadful! Bestial!

Today more than 13,000 Russians have already died in the Donbass at the hands of the new Nazis. The German chancellor’s public mockery of the genocide of the Russians in the Donbass is itself a crime. So far lessons of history can be neglected and profaned! The most terrible story in the world! Do you want it worse? This new »urge to the east« can mean that there will be no second Nuremberg trial against you, because humanity will simply no longer exist. You won’t be there anymore!

But a special judgment, a universal judgment upon you, Germans, is inescapable. About all aggressors, but about you in particular. Justice will be done to the world! And we, the last veterans of this terrible war, leave this world as witnesses. As witnesses for the prosecution! And today victory will be ours, but those who died yesterday, or those of us who die today, bear witness to the role of the German people in the human history of the world – the bloody history. German guns are back in the hands of young Nazi guys!

STOP!

in german:

https://www.jungewelt.de/artikel/423619.gro%C3%9Fer-vaterl%C3%A4ndischer-krieg-wir-haben-mit-27-millionen-menschenleben-bezahlt.html

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related