Eduard Dolinsky, Ukrainian Jewish Committee: Our government encourages the glorification of Nazi collaborators @ Conference in Poland 2020

Eduard Dolinsky: «The glorification of Bandera is a historical schizophrenia of Ukraine»

In the new release of the joint project Vesti.ua Director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee and the All-Ukrainian Jewish Congress, public figure Eduard Dolinsky spoke about the problems of anti-Semitism in Ukraine.

read the article here:

http://www.engl.pravua.info/eduard-dolinsky-the-glorification-of-bandera-is-a-historical-schizophrenia-of-ukraine/

At the same time it must be stated, that Eduard Dolinsky is in no way defending Russia’s actions. He strongly rejecting it.

