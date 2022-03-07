Zugriff auf blockierte/zensierte Medieninhalte

(1) Freie VPN/Webproxies, allg.

Urban VPN Website Unblocker (Firefox-Addon)

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/urban-vpn

s.a.: https://www.urban-vpn.com/

Psyphone (Anti-Zensur-Software von CitizenLab / Uni Toronto)

https://psiphon.ca/en/download.html

(NB: Für sensiblen Datenaustausch sollte man diesen Tools vielleicht nicht unbedingt vertrauen. Zur Umgehung der Zensur von Websites sind sie aber rel. bedenkenlos einsetzbar, auch wegen ihres hohen Verbreitungs- und Bekanntheitsgrades.)

(2) RTDeutsch

Website:

https://rtde.site

https://rtde.xyz

https://rtde.team

Telegram:

https://t.me/rtde_press (?)

(3) RT.com

Odysee (Video-Plattform):

https://odysee.com/@RT

Rumble (Video-Plattform):

https://rumble.com/c/RTNews

Telegram:

https://t.me/swentr (?)

Website:

https://rt.com (über Tor oder Proxy)

Android App:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rt.mobile.english&hl=en&gl=US

https://cdn.rt.com/app/rtnews.apk

Apple App:

https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/rt-news/id649316948?l=en

