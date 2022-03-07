Zugriff auf blockierte/zensierte Medieninhalte

(1) Freie VPN/Webproxies, allg.
——————————-
Urban VPN Website Unblocker (Firefox-Addon)
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/urban-vpn
s.a.: https://www.urban-vpn.com/
Psyphone (Anti-Zensur-Software von CitizenLab / Uni Toronto)
https://psiphon.ca/en/download.html
(NB: Für sensiblen Datenaustausch sollte man diesen Tools vielleicht nicht unbedingt vertrauen. Zur Umgehung der Zensur von Websites sind sie aber rel. bedenkenlos einsetzbar, auch wegen ihres hohen Verbreitungs- und Bekanntheitsgrades.)
(2) RTDeutsch
————–
Website:
https://rtde.site
https://rtde.xyz
https://rtde.team
Telegram:
https://t.me/rtde_press (?)
(3) RT.com
———–
Odysee (Video-Plattform):
https://odysee.com/@RT
Rumble (Video-Plattform):
https://rumble.com/c/RTNews
Telegram:
https://t.me/swentr (?)
Website:
https://rt.com (über Tor oder Proxy)
Android App:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rt.mobile.english&hl=en&gl=US
https://cdn.rt.com/app/rtnews.apk
Apple App:
https://apps.apple.com/ru/app/rt-news/id649316948?l=en