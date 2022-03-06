Fog of War over Ukraine – organized by the International Manifesto Group. Co-sponsored by The Answer Coalition, International Action Centre, Black Alliance for Peace, No Cold War, Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War.

As has been clear for many weeks now, there are many competing narratives about the possibility and causes of the escalating conflict between the US and Russia over Ukraine. The war that started last week marks one of the most important turning points in our rapidly changing world order. This panel, with experts from Russia, Britain and the US seeks to understand the motivations of the various parties in contention, particularly the US, Russia, Britain and the major continental European powers, and assess the most realistic possibilities of how it will unfold and end. Speakers: * Ben Norton * Boris Kagarlitsky * Rania Khalek * Brian Becker * Sara Flounders * Victor Figueroa * John Ross * Moderator: Radhika Desai

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related