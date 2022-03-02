Oliver Stone on the Ukraine crisis!

Oliver Stone, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and vocal critic of US foreign policy, called on his Instagram followers to read several articles to better understand of how Russia came to unleash its military against Ukraine. The Sunday post is meant to counter “all the hysteria of Western media” and its propensity for “omitting key facts when inconvenient,” the director said.

The materials that Stone suggested for reading offer some “helpful and honest analyses” on the Ukraine crisis, he wrote.

Stone has interviewed Putin on several occasions and produced two documentaries about Ukraine, its history and the events of the 2014 Maidan mass protests and armed coup, which set the stage for the standoff between Russia and the West.

