Sat Feb 26: Emergency International Online Rally #NoToNATO #NoWarWithRussia #PeaceInUkraine

Cohosts: 

  • Medea Benjamin (CODEPINK) and Kate Hudson (CND)

Speakers: 

  • Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament
  • Daniele Obono, Member of the French National Assembly
  • Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign Affairs
  • Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research 
  • Lindsey German, UK Stop the War Coalition
  • Nora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace Summit 
  • Nina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
  • Ludo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato Coalition
  • Nadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace

