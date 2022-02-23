Sat Feb 26: Emergency International Online Rally #NoToNATO #NoWarWithRussia #PeaceInUkraine

Cohosts:
- Medea Benjamin (CODEPINK) and Kate Hudson (CND)
Speakers:
- Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament
- Daniele Obono, Member of the French National Assembly
- Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign Affairs
- Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research
- Lindsey German, UK Stop the War Coalition
- Nora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace Summit
- Nina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom
- Ludo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato Coalition
- Nadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace