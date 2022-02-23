Sat Feb 26: Emergency International Online Rally #NoToNATO #NoWarWithRussia #PeaceInUkraine

Cohosts:

Medea Benjamin (CODEPINK) and Kate Hudson (CND)

Speakers:

Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament

Daniele Obono, Member of the French National Assembly

Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign Affairs

Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research

Institute for Social Research Lindsey German, UK Stop the War Coalition

Nora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace Summit

Nina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

Ludo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato Coalition

Nadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related