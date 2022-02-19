Tuesday, February, 22 – We organize our response to try to stop the US aggression in Ukraine. How to respond to Current Crisis and war threats on Russia (UNAC)

Dear UNAC members and friends,

As you know the situation in Ukraine seems to be deteriorating. The US and it allies have moved their embassy staff from Kiev and a number of them have asked their nationals to leave the country. The Ukrainian army has started shelling the independent republics in Donbass and the militias in Donbass are firing back. Russia is opening refugee centers for people who want to avoid the fighting.

UNAC decided to have an open Administrative Committee meeting next Tuesday, February, 22 at 8:30 PM to organize our response and to try to stop the US aggression in Ukraine. Many peace groups have been talking in the past few days and instead of just a UNAC meeting, we want it to be a meeting of the entire movement.

Leaders from a number of groups will be attending including Black Alliance for Peace, the ANSWER coalition, UNAC, CodePink, the US Peace Council, Veterans For Peace, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (USA), Black Agenda Report, International Action Center, Popular Resistance, the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and World Beyond War. Please join us for this important meeting and get involved in the discussion. We hope to leave the meeting with a plan of action to address the present situation.

Please click here to register for the meeting.

Joe Lombardo

https://www.unacpeace.org

