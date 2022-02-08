Appeal: Ukraine crisis: peace policy instead of war hysteria! (nie-wieder-krieg.org)

SIGN: https://nie-wieder-krieg.org



The Ukraine crisis has escalated into a serious threat to peace in Europe.

One-sided finger-pointing at Russia, as practiced by some Western governments and in the major media, is unjustified and is increasingly taking on the character of war propaganda.

Despite military maneuvers near Ukraine, Russia has no interest in a war that would have catastrophic consequences for all sides. A similar number of soldiers are on the Ukrainian side and are threatening areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels. In view of the tense situation, there is a risk that a provocation will trigger sparks that will cause the powder keg to explode, even if there are no military intentions.

It is in Moscow’s legitimate security interest that NATO’s eastward expansion, which has been moving closer and closer to Russia’s borders since 1999, should not also be extended to Ukraine. That would reduce Moscow’s warning time in the event of a nuclear missile attack to 5 minutes.

The current crisis is part of a global and long-standing conflict rooted in the US claim that “America will lead the world again,” as the US President put it. The European NATO partners join with some nuances as junior partners. On the other hand, others, including Russia, reject Western dominance and want to be respected as equal partners in a multipolar world order.

It is time for the principle of undivided, common security to be accepted again, as recognized during the Cold War. In the nuclear age, neither side can increase security at the expense of the other. There is only security together. Lasting peace with Russia therefore requires a pan-European peace order.

First steps must be demilitarization along the Russian-Ukrainian and Russia-NATO borders, and implementation of the Minsk II Accords . It provides for a ceasefire, dialogue between the conflicting parties and a special status for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within Ukraine. By unanimous UN Security Council decision, Minsk II also has binding international legal status . However, the implementation is mainly blocked by Ukraine. Sanctions will not change anything in the conflict. They are pointlessly damaging both Russia and other European countries.

Forces fueling tensions with aggressive nationalism and revanchism must be pushed back on all sides.

Propaganda wars, saber rattling, sanctions and rearmament must stop. Instead, we need de-escalation and diplomacy. All the more so since the global threat of climate and environmental disasters can only be averted through international cooperation.

We demand:

Concrete steps to de-escalate, no military supplies to Kiev,

No more war rhetoric, confrontational politics and sanctions against Russia;

Active advocacy for the implementation of the Minsk II agreement, which is binding under international law ;

Negotiations with Russia based on a clear commitment to detente and the principle of common security;

Active advocacy for arms control and disarmament negotiations.

SIGNATORIES:

