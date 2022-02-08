Appeal: Ukraine crisis: peace policy instead of war hysteria! (nie-wieder-krieg.org)

SIGN: https://nie-wieder-krieg.org
The Ukraine crisis has escalated into a serious threat to peace in Europe.
One-sided finger-pointing at Russia, as practiced by some Western governments and in the major media, is unjustified and is increasingly taking on the character of war propaganda.
Despite military maneuvers near Ukraine, Russia has no interest in a war that would have catastrophic consequences for all sides. A similar number of soldiers are on the Ukrainian side and are threatening areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels. In view of the tense situation, there is a risk that a provocation will trigger sparks that will cause the powder keg to explode, even if there are no military intentions.
It is in Moscow’s legitimate security interest that NATO’s eastward expansion, which has been moving closer and closer to Russia’s borders since 1999, should not also be extended to Ukraine. That would reduce Moscow’s warning time in the event of a nuclear missile attack to 5 minutes.
The current crisis is part of a global and long-standing conflict rooted in the US claim that “America will lead the world again,” as the US President put it. The European NATO partners join with some nuances as junior partners. On the other hand, others, including Russia, reject Western dominance and want to be respected as equal partners in a multipolar world order.
It is time for the principle of undivided, common security to be accepted again, as recognized during the Cold War. In the nuclear age, neither side can increase security at the expense of the other. There is only security together. Lasting peace with Russia therefore requires a pan-European peace order.
First steps must be demilitarization along the Russian-Ukrainian and Russia-NATO borders, and implementation of the Minsk II Accords . It provides for a ceasefire, dialogue between the conflicting parties and a special status for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within Ukraine. By unanimous UN Security Council decision, Minsk II also has binding international legal status . However, the implementation is mainly blocked by Ukraine. Sanctions will not change anything in the conflict. They are pointlessly damaging both Russia and other European countries.
Forces fueling tensions with aggressive nationalism and revanchism must be pushed back on all sides.
Propaganda wars, saber rattling, sanctions and rearmament must stop. Instead, we need de-escalation and diplomacy. All the more so since the global threat of climate and environmental disasters can only be averted through international cooperation.
We demand:
- Concrete steps to de-escalate, no military supplies to Kiev,
- No more war rhetoric, confrontational politics and sanctions against Russia;
- Active advocacy for the implementation of the Minsk II agreement, which is binding under international law ;
- Negotiations with Russia based on a clear commitment to detente and the principle of common security;
- Active advocacy for arms control and disarmament negotiations.
SIGNATORIES:
Ilona Addis
Ali al Dailami
Dieter Ammer
Eva Aras
Kersten Artus
Steffen Baudi
Hans Bauer
Angelika Becker
Herbert Behrens
Friederike Benda
Gunhild Berdal
Jens Berger
Heinz Bierbaum
Anne Biermann
Gretchen Binus
Horst Bischoff
Eva Böller
Achim Bonatz
Alfred Bongard
Beate Bongard
Helga E. Bories-Sawala
Peter Brandt
Hugo Braun
Reiner Braun
Volker Bräutigam
Hans-Peter Brenner
Matthias Brenner
Michael Brie
Ellen Brombacher
Sybille Brosius
Carolin Butterwegge
Christoph Butterwegge
Isabell Casel
Angelika Clausen
Gregor Czisch
Sevim Dagdelen
Daniela Dahn
Diether Dehm
Özlem Alev Demirel
Rudolf Denner
Frank Deppe
Wiebke Diehl
Helga Doering
Klaus Dräger
Werner Dreibus
Eugen Drewermann
Hartmut Drewes
Ulrich Duchrow
Michael Dunst
Ulrike Eifler
Christina Emmrich
Heiner Fechner
Edeltraud Felfe
Christian Fischer
Peter Franke
Wilfried Furian
Jan Gafert
Wolfgang Gehrcke
Claudia Gerathewohl
Silvia Gingold
Edgar Göll
Konstantin Graf zu Eulenburg
Holger Griebner
Victor Grossman
Harri Grünberg
Marcus Gunkel
Gabriele Gysi
Gregor Gysi
Peter Haese
Anne Haigis
Egon Hammerschmied
Carsten Hanke
Heike Hänsel
Klaus Hartmann
Claudia Haydt
Thomas Hecker
Norbert Heckl
Heidrun Hegewald
Lühr Henken
Christine Herschmann
Uwe Hiksch
Bodo Hinkel
Elvira Hoegemann
Martin Hoepner
Inge Höger
Jonas Christopher Höpken
Sascha Howind
Sigi Hubele
Andrej Hunko
Heike Hupe
Otto Jäckel
Ulla Jelpke
Matthias Jochheim
Thomas Kachel
Jürgen Karbe
Kristine Karch
Jutta Kausch-Henken
Metin Kaya
Sabine Kebir
Hermann Klenner
Michael Klundt
Johann König
Norbert Kozicki
Wilfried Krallmann
Ralf Krämer
Melissa Krostina-Becker
Karin Kulow
Lilo Kurz
Lothar Kurz
Oskar Lafontaine
Michael Lang
Ekkehard Lentz
Urich Leonhardt
Waltraud Leonhardt
Marianne Linke
Sabine Lösing
Michael Mäde-Murray
Roswitha März
Mohssen Massarrat
Rainer Mausfeld
Heidi Mehlhorn
Gerhard Mertschenk
Gudrun Mertschenk
Anja Mewes
Erhardt, Michael
Sahra Mirow
Hans Modrow
Peter Mosch
Ilka Müller
Karl-Jürgen Müller
Michael Müller
Rita Müller-Hill
Hellmut Naderer
Jochen Nagel
Zaklin Nastic
John-Peter Neelsen
Julia Neigel
Alexander Neu
Annelene Neuhaus
Frithjof Newiak
Sonja Newiak
Cornelia Nitzer
Evelin Nowitzki
Reiner Nowitzki
Matthias Oehme
Volkert Ohm
Christof Ostheimer
Kathrin Otte
Norman Paech
Artur Pech
Karl-Heinz Peil
Thorben Peters
Tobias Pflüger
Klaus Pickshaus
Gina Pietsch
Erich Postler
Prinz Chaos II.
Andrej Reder
Anne Rieger
Gerd-Rolf Rosenberger
Werner Ruf
Werner Rügemer
Christian Schaal
Jan Schalauske
Heidi Scharf
Martin Schirdewan
Horst Schmitthenner
Hannelore Schmitthenner-Bopp
Dieter Scholz
Jochen Scholz
Renate Schunck
Rainer Schwenke
Uli Simon
Ingar Solty
Benno Stahn
Florian Straetmanns
Wolfgang Streeck
Jörg Tauss
Maja Tegeler
Conny Töpfer
Bernhard Trautvetter
Iris Truebswetter
Alexander Ulrich
Willi van Ooyen
Kathrin Vogler
Detlev von Larcher
Laura von Wimmersperg
Peter Vonnahme
Sahra Wagenknecht
Jürgen Wagner
Peter Wahl
Daphne Weber
Herbert Wehe
Ulrich Wilken
Petra Willemelis
Udo Willemelis
Joachim Witt
Ulrich Wolf
Winfried Wolf
Uwe Wötzel
Mehmet Yildiz
Ursula Zierz
Ewald Ziegler