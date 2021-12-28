Message to World Leaders: Aspiration could potentially reduce the number of Covid-vaccination complications. An aspiration is used to check whether the needle hit a blood vessel.

Since early 2020 billions of people have received vaccinations against Covid-19. Actually there ara many incidents reported online about quite serious side-effects In relation to the total number off jabs administered the numbers seem to be quite small.

The rare side-effects of corona vaccinations include disorders of the blood and lymphatic systems, heart problems, problems with the vascular system, unclear vascular bleeding and allergic reactions.



Many experts consider the absolute numbers of these side effects to be of minor importance. Still, there are indications of a fundamental problem, that have to be researched further.

When injecting a drug, and especially when vaccinating, a so-called aspiration used to be done in order to check whether the needle did actually hit a blood vessel. While this is very rarely the case, it could be one of the reasons why these rare side effects are occuring.

Reports from general practitioners show that a vessel can also be hit in the deltoid muscle in the shoulder area. The current corona vaccines are novel vaccination technologies; the rare, threatening side effects are maybe caused by injection of the vaccinen into the blood stream. Accidental injection into a blood vessel could be a plausible and therefore avoidable cause.



When aspirating, the syringe is held in position after the puncture, the syringe plunger is slightly withdrawn in order to exclude a vascular puncture. If blood shows up in the syringe, the injection is stopped immediately and the needle is removed.

The World Health Organisation WHO, the Robert Koch Institute and other organizations have changed this rule so that this aspiration is no longer recommended.



Possibly the higher risk of developing problems with myocarditis (myocarditis) after vaccination, especially among young sporty people, might possibly be related to the lack of aspiration. It is estimated that this group has a 5 to 10 percent chance of hitting a vein with an intramuscular injection.

There are reports from Cuba, China, Taiwan and other countries that aspiration is practiced there. Denmark recommends aspiration.

Dr. John Campbell is an expert from the UK who often discusses this issue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsACTX0_ihs

Here a report from India:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOB2orDTAxE

