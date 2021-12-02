Red lines: NATO FM Meeting increases pressure on Moscow; Blinken calls on Russia to transfer its troops. Putin urges agreements to stop the conflict escalating (german-foreign-policy.com)

https://www.german-foreign-policy.com/news/detail/8781/

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Latvian capital Riga ended yesterday, Wednesday, with new threats against Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands that Moscow immediately withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine. His outgoing colleague Heiko Maas praised the fact that a „common“ language had been found „for the Russian troop movements“. It is unclear on what the NATO foreign ministers base their claim to want to ban Moscow from the presence of its armed forces in a certain location on its territory. At the same time, several NATO countries are deploying new troops against Russia; Great Britain is stationing battle tanks in Germany in order to be able to set off for the Russian border more quickly in the event of an escalation.

October 1962

With a view to the meeting of NATO foreign ministers that ended yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated the warning against crossing the red lines of his country. Putin had already announced in April that Moscow would defend these red lines and, if necessary, respond with massive retaliation. Most recently he affirmed this on November 18, specifying that it was about the expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure in Ukraine, and criticized that the Western states did not take his warnings seriously. On Tuesday, the Russian President further specified the red lines and cited as an example a possible stationing of an Aegis Ashore missile defense system, as it has already been set up in Romania and is to go into operation in Poland next year, in the Ukraine. [1] Aegis Ashore launch pads can be used to launch offensive cruise missiles. [2] If they were fired in the Ukraine, they would be in Moscow within a few minutes, which would then be almost impossible to defend. The consequences of crossing such red lines have also been known in the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962.

„Advancing East“

Yesterday, Putin also announced that Moscow would endeavor to reach agreements with the Western powers that could create long-term security; In this, however, the NATO states would have to issue „reliable and long-term security guarantees“ which „preclude any further advance of NATO to the east and the stationing of threatening weapon systems in the immediate vicinity of the territory of the Russian Federation“. [3] What Putin was aiming at with „NATO advancing eastwards“ was sketched out on Tuesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a different context. Stoltenberg described how the military alliance sent „combat-ready troops to the eastern part of the alliance“ for the first time after the escalation of the conflict over Ukraine – „not only to the Baltic region,

On the way to the east

Another „advance of NATO eastward“ has long been underway. For example, the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced at the end of November that the British armed forces would move around 250 armored vehicles – including battle tanks – as well as military trucks and other equipment to Germany, to the Sennelager military training area near Paderborn; British troops were permanently stationed there until 2020. Under the designation „Land Regional Hub“, the military camp is supposed to fulfill a similar function as the US camps in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, which are known as the „Army Prepositioned Stock“ (APS): In the event of war, soldiers are to be flown in from Great Britain, board the military vehicles and immediately advance towards Russia. It is currently planned that so-called battle groups of a few hundred soldiers are regularly sent to Sennelager to carry out maneuvers there. From there they could be relocated directly to Estonia, it is said; Great Britain leads one of the NATO battle groups there, which are stationed in the Baltic States and Poland not far from the border with Russia. [6]

The NATO Rapid Reaction Mechanism

Further measures aimed at Russia have been decided, are in preparation or are at least being discussed. In February, for example, the Biden administration lifted the upper limit of 25,000 soldiers for US troops in Germany set by President Donald Trump. In April, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that it would transfer around 500 additional soldiers to the Federal Republic. On Monday it was said that the US armed forces, together with unspecified allies, were preparing further measures to „strengthen the credible deterrent against Russia“ in the future. [7] Also on Monday, the government of Latvia demanded that the US must permanently station troops on Latvian territory and also deploy Patriot anti-aircraft missiles on the border with Russia.

„A common language“

Far from entering into an agreement with Moscow that could at least freeze the dangerously escalating conflict, Washington continues to escalate. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday said the United States had evidence that Russia was „making plans for possible military activity in Ukraine“; the plans included „efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within, but also large-scale military operations“. [8] Blinken did not provide any evidence to support the allegations. To this end, he called on Russia to withdraw its armed forces immediately from the border with Ukraine. Contrary to what the US Secretary of State suggests, at least a significant proportion of the Russian troops, to whom the West attests, are to be ready for a possible invasion of Ukraine, several hundred kilometers from the Ukrainian border in the Smolensk region (german-foreign-policy.com reported [9]). It is unclear what the US Secretary of State is based on in claiming to prohibit Russian troops from staying in certain locations within Russia. The outgoing Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is quoted as saying that it was „very important“ that they „found a clear language“ „on the Russian troop movements“ – „together“. [10] Prohibiting Russian troops from staying in certain locations within Russia is unclear. The outgoing Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is quoted as saying that it was „very important“ that they „found a clear language“ „on the Russian troop movements“ – „together“. [10] Prohibiting Russian troops from staying in certain locations within Russia is unclear. The outgoing Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is quoted as saying that it was „very important“ that they „found a clear language“ „on the Russian troop movements“ – „together“. [10]

