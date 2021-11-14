Nukes are now illegal – U.S. nuclear weapons out of Germany, Europe and Beyond. Message from Porto, Portugal at the World Peace Council European member organizations‘ meeting during the weekend of November 11

During the weekend of November 11, during which we remember all the victims of the First World War of 1914-1918, I was happy to reaffirm with a German pacifist the need not only to rid Europe of U.S. nuclear weapons stationed in Germany but also in Europe and beyond, ridding the planet of nuclear weapons alltogether. Nukes are illegal under international law, dangerous and costly. From Porto and the European Union of Peace Movements. That makes sense, doesn’t it?

WPC European member organizations‘ meeting in Porto, Portugal

