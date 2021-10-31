«   |   »

Kundgebung von Frente Unido América Latina in Berlin am Samstag 30. Oktober

Rede von Salvador Lopez für Frente Unido América Latina Berlin – 30. Oktober / Castellano / DE
https://youtu.be/Ogqsw7rWNoI

Dr. Nancy Larenas, PC Chile Oktober 30 / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin Castellano / Deutsch
https://youtu.be/C5WOsuWjH_g

Renate (Irlandgruppe Omega) 30. Oktober / Frente Unido América Latina Berlin
https://youtu.be/753L91swoGA

Mauro Valderrama, CP Peru #Frente Unido América Latina  – Pedro Castillo #Berlin Octubre 30
https://youtu.be/tbQG-6INiTg

Bilder:
https://bit.ly/3cHYImw

