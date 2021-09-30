October 1–31, 2021: War on Terror Film Festival – Month-long, public virtual event

The International Action Center urges your full support of this Film Festival organized by the Coalition for Civil Freedoms. Register, Tune in, Donate!

The War on Terror Film Festival is a month-long, public virtual event featuring twenty award-winning films made over the last 20 years that document abuses, highlight crimes, and satirize absurdities of the post-9/11 era.

The War on Terror Film Festival will run on five weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) in October, beginning Friday, October 1 and ending Sunday, October 31.

October 1–31, 2021

Today, the Coalition for Civil Freedoms (CCF) and its partners announce an upcoming virtual film festival to mark twenty years of the global War on Terror. The War on Terror Film Festival is a month-long, public virtual event featuring twenty award-winning films made over the last 20 years that document abuses, highlight crimes, and satirize absurdities of the post-9/11 era.

Each screening will be accompanied by a live-streamed panel discussion with filmmakers, survivors, actors, scholars, journalists, and resistors, who will reflect on the challenges of living through the policies of the “war on terror” and telling these stories. Confirmed panelists include Edward Snowden, Michael Moore, Rory Kennedy, Kate Davis, Noam Chomsky, John Pilger, Laura Poitras, Dan Reed, Chris Morris, Amy Goodman, Jehane Noujaim, Glenn Greenwald, Alex Gibney, Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Mat Whitecross, Jeremy Scahill, and many others.

The War on Terror Film Festival will run on five weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) in October, beginning Friday, October 1 and ending Sunday, October 31.

From the Oscar-winning “Citizenfour” and “Taxi to the Dark Side” to the Oscar-nominated “Dirty Wars” and the highly-acclaimed “The Mauritanian,” “Four Lions,” “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “The Feeling of Being Watched,” these films shine a spotlight on the wars on Afghanistan and Iraq, indefinite detention at Guantánamo Bay prison, torture and surveillance.

The slate of films include documentary and narrative features and cut across genres from drama to comedy. Together, they paint a picture of the experiences of those who bore the brunt of America’s post-9/11 policies, as well as their pain, trauma, hope, and resilience.

All films and panel discussions will be accessible through the main festival website https://wotfilmfestival.com, which also includes upcoming showings, a roster of participants in each film’s discussion, and the complete 5-weekend schedule. Participants should register to receive email updates and full, free access to watch the films. Follow and like @WOTFilmFestival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates and announcements.

The dates for the virtual festival are: October 1–3; 8–10; 15–17; 22–24; and 29–31, with four films screened per weekend. The festival is entirely free and accessible to the public following registration.

The opening night of the festival on October 1 will feature a virtual premiere event from 3–4 PM ET hosted by CCF and featuring festival sponsors. The four films screening on the opening weekend, October 1-3, will be The Mauritanian (2019), The Road to Guantánamo (2006), The Confession (2016), and The Battle of Algiers (1966). Each film will feature a live discussion with audience Q&A.

Based in Washington, D.C., the Coalition for Civil Freedom’s mission is to defend civil liberties and freedoms, promote a fair U.S. criminal justice system, and advocate for the rights of political prisoners targeted in the War on Terror. www.civilfreedoms.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/civilfreedoms



Sponsors of the War on Terror Film Festival:

Center for Constitutional Rights

United Voices for America

CAGE

CodePink

ICNA Council for Social Justice

Project South

Islamic Scholarship Fund

CAIR

Massachusetts Peace Action

The Freedom Initiative

CCF Member Organizations:

The Aafia Foundation (TAF)

Committee to Stop FBI Repression (CSFR)

Council on American Islamic Relations – Florida (CAIR-FL)

Creating Law Enforcement Accountability and Responsibility (CLEAR)

Desis, Rising Up and Moving (DRUM)

Friends of Human Rights (FHR)

International Action Center (IAC)

The Jericho Movement

Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA)

Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA)

National Lawyers Guild (NLG)

Project Support and Legal Advocacy for Muslims (Project SALAM)

United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related