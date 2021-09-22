Berlin September Billboard Campaign: Nukes are now illegal! Now get them out of Germany! (World Beyond War)

Nuclear weapons threaten our security. We demand Germany’s support for the UN Treaty on Nuclear Weapons.



On October 24, the 50th nation ratified the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). By crossing the 50 ratification threshold on January 22, 2021, the treaty will enter into legal force and become international law, binding on the states that have already ratified it, and all those which subsequently ratify the treaty.

In cooperation with the international peace-network World Beyond War and Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) and other peace-groups like Attac Berlin we are organizing a campaign to draw attention to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on January 22, 2021.

We have booked large-sized billboards in downtown Berlin for the period of two weeks in September 2021.



http://atomwaffen-sind-jetzt-illegal.de/english.html

Hundreds of inviduals and organisations are supporting the campaign.

See all images of the campaign here: https://cutt.ly/dWlQmEN

See video playlist here

