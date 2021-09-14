Talk World Radio: David Vine on U.S. Bases Everywhere

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.
This week on Talk World Radio: U.S. military bases all over the world and what the heck are they doing there? Our guest David Vine is Professor of Anthropology at American University. His books include Base Nation: How U.S. Military Bases Abroad Harm America and the World and his latest, just out in paperback, The United States of War: A Global History of America’s Endless Conflicts, From Columbus to the Islamic State.
Find him at https://davidvine.net
Find an online book club he’s about to do at https://worldbeyondwar.org/bookclubs
