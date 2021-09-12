In 2006 Hugo Chavez and Nicolás Maduro called for an international investigation of the 9/11 Terror Attacks – Unanimously adopted resolution in the 167-member National Assembly of Venezuela

On September 20, 2006, Hugo Chavez gave a historic speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York before the UN General Assembly.



He began his speech with the following words:

Yesterday the devil was here, in this same place. This desk, where it is now my turn to talk, still smells of sulfur! Yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, from this same stage spoke the President of the United States, whom I call „the devil“; he came here to speak as lord of the world. As the mouthpiece of imperialism, he came to distribute his recipes in order to try to preserve the current relationship of domination, the relationship of exploitation and plunder against the peoples of the world. We must not allow this to happen, we must not allow the world dictatorship to be established, for it to be established, for the global dictatorship to be established.

Hugo Chavez continued his criticism in the weeks that followed, criticizing the Iraqi court’s decision to sentence former President Saddam Hussein to death. „If there has to be punishment,“ said Chavez literally: „then the first to receive the strictest punishment that this world has to impose would be the President of the USA when we talk about genocidal presidents.“

And he accused the US administration of being implicated in the 9/11 attacks.

In 2006, both Hugo Chavez and his Foreign Minister Nicolás Maduro pointed to suspicions that the September 11 attacks were planned by elements within the US administration and called for an international investigation.

All of this coincided with the release of a resolution by the Venezuelan National Legislature describing the 9/11 attacks as „self-staged.“



The resolution, published in an official government paper in mid-October 2006, criticized Washington’s decision to build a wall to build along the Mexican border to repel illegal immigrants.

In section 4, the resolution calls on the US Congress to “call on the administration of President Bush to explain the self-staged attacks on the World Trade Center and the links between the Bin Laden family and the Bush family.

The resolution, drafted by Vice Chairman of the Foreign Policy Commission, Carlos Escarrá, was passed without dissenting votes by the 167-member National Assembly.



When asked how the National Assembly came to this decision, Carlos Escarrá said that „circumstantial evidence and testimony“ had emerged in the US which meant that „it was clear to the rest of the world“ that September 11 would not be an attack who was al Qaeda and bin Laden.

Today 48 years after 9/11 in Chile and 20 years after 9/11 in the USA and 14 years after this resolution in Venezuela we are still confronted worldwide with the same politics of the USA and its allies.

A policy of open and covert wars, of open and covert hybrid wars. An ongoing policy of color revolutions and false flag operations.

Against states in Latin America, the Middle East, against China, and against Russia. Germany is always involved. In the campaign against China, disinformation about Xinjiang and the alleged suppression of the Uyghurs. In the case of Alexei Navalny, And as in Ukraine in 2013-14, now Belarus is supporting the opposition. And the Russian vaccine SputnikV is does not get approval, same goes for chinese and cuban vaccines an medicines. And the media goes along.

Unfortunately, only a few votes against, a small group of MPs from the party DIE LINKE and the DKP, the left-wing daily junge Welt, and soem anti-imperialist groups.

But back to Hugo Chavez’s speech at the UN General Assembly, where he said in 2006:



“We are happy from Havana, we were there for several days; and there you can see the birth of a new era.

We have restarted the movement of the non-pact, and if I may ask one thing of all of you, compañeros and brothers and sisters, it is that we put great will into strengthening the group of the non-pact, which is very important for the birth of the new era to prevent hegemony and imperialism.



A very strong movement was born there – we have tried to contribute ideas for saving this planet, to save it from the imperialist threat: a world of peace, under the fundamental principles of the United Nations Organization.“



Today in 2021 the Non-Aligned Movement is the second largest multilateral body in the world after the United Nations and, as an alliance, is committed to strengthening international security and self-determination and, at the same time, fundamentally rejects interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

120 states in the „movement of the non-aligned“ represent together with Russia and China the majority of the world population and demand an end to the western war and sanctions policy!

Opposite them is a smaller but extremely aggressive and militarily very strong alliance

These developments should be noted and understood by progressive and left movements. The progressive parties should also refer to these points.

Progressive movements and politicians are no longer only supported by alternative media platforms around the world, but also by the influential media networks of Russia, China and Latin America.

An important alliance of states has formed, which is now able for the first time to offer determined resistance to western politics of permanent aggression and interference.

Those who call for an end to the politics of meddling and the aggression of the West for global cooperation instead of confrontation represent the interests of the majority of humanity, no matter how small each action may be.

Initially, Afghanistan was accused of giving refuge to Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. Although the Taliban offered the US to deliver Osama bin Laden to a third country, where the US could indict him in a due process. But the US government refused to accept this and attacked Afghanistan instead directly.

Afterwards, US government officials alleged that between 1992 and 2003 there was a top secret relationship between Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda. As a result, the US government’s justification for war in 2003 relied in part on these and other clearly false claims.

Iran has been accused of cooperating with al-Qaeda for years, despite strong ideological differences.

Most recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made this claim – just a week before President Donald Trump’s resignation – when he declared Iran was the “new Afghanistan” for al-Qaida fighters.

Now, once again, Saudi Arabia is in the crosshairs of the US government.

General Wesley Clark Retired General D. of the US Army. As Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), he was also Commander-in-Chief of the NATO forces in the Kosovo war in 1999. – He reports several times on a conversation in the Pentagon 10 days after September 11, 2001 – He was told about preparations for war against Iraq.

Wesley Clark also reports that there were talk of seven countries that were planned to attack in the coming years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and finally Iran.

LINKS:



Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez: It’s plausible that the U.S. government was involved in the Sept. 11 attacks.

https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna13401534

Chavez touts theory US orchestrated 9/11

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/chavez-touts-theory-us-orchestrated-9-11-1.796479#

