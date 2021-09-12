9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin

erste Videos:
http://www.haendewegvonvenezuela.net/links/kundgebung11.09.21.html
Dr. Nancy Larenas, PC Chile September 11 / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin Castellano / Deutsch
https://youtu.be/uJIK9hxFpOc
9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 H. Bücker, Coop Anti-War Café Berlin #FrenteUnidoAméricaLatina
https://youtu.be/hvy2BwEuy8w
Rede von Salvador Lopez für Frente Unido América Latina Berlin – 11. September / Castellano / DE
https://youtu.be/EGPi2d5V8k4
- September 1973 – 2021 – Salvadore Allende Presente / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin
https://youtu.be/z14QPVS2JCA