9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin

erste Videos:

http://www.haendewegvonvenezuela.net/links/kundgebung11.09.21.html

Dr. Nancy Larenas, PC Chile September 11 / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin Castellano / Deutsch

https://youtu.be/uJIK9hxFpOc

9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 H. Bücker, Coop Anti-War Café Berlin #Frente​​​UnidoAméricaLatina​

https://youtu.be/hvy2BwEuy8w

Rede von Salvador Lopez für Frente Unido América Latina Berlin – 11. September / Castellano / DE

https://youtu.be/EGPi2d5V8k4

September 1973 – 2021 – Salvadore Allende Presente / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin

https://youtu.be/z14QPVS2JCA

