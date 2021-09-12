«   |  

9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin

erste Videos:
http://www.haendewegvonvenezuela.net/links/kundgebung11.09.21.html

Dr. Nancy Larenas, PC Chile September 11 / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin Castellano / Deutsch
https://youtu.be/uJIK9hxFpOc

9/11 + 11. September 1973-2001 H. Bücker, Coop Anti-War Café Berlin #Frente​​​UnidoAméricaLatina​
https://youtu.be/hvy2BwEuy8w

Rede von Salvador Lopez für Frente Unido América Latina Berlin – 11. September / Castellano / DE
https://youtu.be/EGPi2d5V8k4

  1. September 1973 – 2021 – Salvadore Allende Presente / Frente Unido América Latina #Berlin
    https://youtu.be/z14QPVS2JCA

