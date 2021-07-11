German Communist Party (DKP) Press Release – Essen, July 8th, 2021

Today it was announced that the German Communist Party (DKP) was refused the right to run for the Bundestag election and its status as a political party is also in question.

The delay in submitting annual reports serves as a reason. This was announced the Federal Office.

Patrik Köbele, Chairman of the DKP explains:

“What is being tried here is a cold party ban. As Communists we are used to these attempts. 1933 the communist party was banned by the fascists, 1956 by the Adenauer justice system. The fear must be great.

We believe that the same is now done by bureaucratic means in 2021.

Of course we will all appeal. We are sure this attempt to coldly ban our party will fail. The deprivation of party status is an attempt to run our party into a financial ruin. That fits in with the various scandals in which the attempt is made with progressive organizations in disregard for profit and with the aim to ruin them.

This attempt is another form of the increasing criminalization and slander of left forces. This attempt is also part of the instrumentalization of the corona pandemic to reduce democracy and social welfare.

Because this is not just about the election of the Communists, and therefore we call on everyone and on all democratic forces to oppose this attempt of a cold party ban.

