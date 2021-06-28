US-Biolabore müssen auf #COVID19- Ursprünge untersucht werden. Was genau geschah im Sommer 2019 im #FortDetrick- Labor?

Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
American labs need to be investigated for #COVID19 origins. What exactly happened in the US Army’s #FortDetrick lab in the summer of 2019 that led to growing concerns and questions of the lab’s biosafety? https://t.co/N8C59H3B39 pic.twitter.com/5RuxqYaT2f— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 28, 2021
Posted on 28. Juni 2021 at 00:55 in China, Corona