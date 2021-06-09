«   |  

Pedro Castillo Presidente de Peru / Fiesta enfrente Embajada Peru en Berlin

  1. Juni 2021 / Pedro Castillo Presidente / Discurso de activistas en Berlin / Embajada der Peru
    https://youtu.be/eG-39grYgok

9.6.2021 / Communidad Sikuris Berlin / Pedro Castillo Presidente Peru / Embajada Peru en Berlin
https://youtu.be/BVP3ipV0wJ4

  1. Juni 2021 / Sikuris Berlin / Pedro Castillo Presidente Peru / Embajada Peru en Berlin
    https://youtu.be/sBVZk1D90cY

    9 Juni 2021 / Pedro Castillo Presidente Peru / Embajada Peru en Berlin
    https://youtu.be/GBey0LeKa84

    9, Juni 2021 / El Pueblo Unido / Pedro Castillo Presidente Peru / En Frente de Embajada Peru Berlin
    https://youtu.be/uGJfFpULttU

    9. Juni 2021 – Pedro Castillo Presidente de Peru / Fiesta enfrente Embajada Peru en Berlin
    https://youtu.be/SYN6yf-Hfm8

    9. Juni 2021 – Pedro Castillo Presidente de Peru / Fiesta enfrente Embajada Peru en Berlin
    https://youtu.be/SYN6yf-Hfm8

Musica por Pedro #CastilloPresidente de Peru / Fiesta enfrente Embajada Peru en Berlin 9.1.2021
https://youtu.be/eyjb6ZGZtMw

Musica y Respecto por Pedro #CastilloPresidente de Peru / Fiesta enfrente Embajada Peru Berlin 9.6.
https://youtu.be/56pyFxsANOY

Posted on 9. Juni 2021 at 21:11 in Allgemein, Latin America   |  RSS feed