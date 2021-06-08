CancelCANSEC – Nordamerikas größte Waffenmesse, hätte diese Woche stattgefunden, wurde jedoch aufgrund der Pandemie und des Drucks unserer Koalition auf 2022 verschoben (World Beyond War)

CANSEC, Nordamerikas größte Waffenmesse, hätte diese Woche stattgefunden , wurde jedoch aufgrund der Pandemie und des Drucks unserer #CancelCANSEC-Koalition auf 2022 verschoben.

Wir freuen uns darüber!

Wir fordern die dauerhafte Absage von CANSEC in Solidarität mit den Gemeinschaften auf der ganzen Welt, die den Lauf der auf der Messe verkauften Waffen gegenüberstehen.

#CancelCANSEC # NoWar2021

CANSEC, North America’s largest weapons expo, would have happened this week but was postponed till 2022 due to the pandemic and pressure from our #CancelCANSEC coalition.

We say good riddance!

We’re demanding the permanent cancellation of CANSEC in solidarity with communities around the world facing down the barrel of the weapons sold at the expo. Join us in recording a short solidarity video message that we will compile and share with our friends and allies around the world, particularly in Yemen, Palestine, and Colombia, where militarized violence has recently escalated. #CancelCANSEC #NoWar2021

