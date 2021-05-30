Made in Cuba: Covid-19 Vaccine Soberana „The strength of a country“ – „La fuerza de un país“ – Buena Fe ft. Ronald González, Explosión Rumbera

The strength of a country

In this bottle

Roars a plebeian silence,

Like that of the „mambí“ troops

Preparing for the bugle call to attack.

In this vial,

Containing moisture of unrelenting love,

„Baraguá’s“ firmness will be sailing forever

across the sea of tears shed in „Dos Ríos“.

This vial carries

Unboastful democracy

Pride for the righteous

Shame for the coward.

Through this dose

The Virgin of Charity

Gives her blessing to brave David

Who opposes tough Goliath.

…Blesses the brave David

In this glass

We’ve bottled the results

Why building casinos

When you could cultivate schools.

In this bulb:

Whith evidencies of otherness

This free land responds

That humanity is our homeland.

In this bottle

Sleepless nights, heavy burden

Of stars light up today

By our foresight sun

In this dose

Are the faith and strength of a country

A more fortified,

A more immune. A happier country

♪♫ Yoruba Prayer ♪♫

Tell me you don´t miss the streets

Tell me you don´t miss the rumba

The carnivals, the beach.

Come over here, my science rocks!

It rocks.

It rocks.

Trust me it does rock

Compadre, no doubt about it

We’ve got talented cientist.

Picture for a minute

My people with no blockade.

I know who was confused

Talking nonsense and I´m amazed

‚cause now they want to get

Two shots of vaccine for a change.

I´m thrilled when I mention

My sovereign vaccine names.

As the boys´ slang says

They crash it! Crash it deep!

Very deep!

A strong pure cure

Trust. Trust is just what we need.

That who knows the road

Has earned the right to cope

My drums keep the beat

And no one can forbid.

In this dose

are the faith and strength of a country

A more fortified,

A more immune. A happier country

