The strength of a country
In this bottle
Roars a plebeian silence,
Like that of the „mambí“ troops
Preparing for the bugle call to attack.
In this vial,
Containing moisture of unrelenting love,
„Baraguá’s“ firmness will be sailing forever
across the sea of tears shed in „Dos Ríos“.
This vial carries
Unboastful democracy
Pride for the righteous
Shame for the coward.
Through this dose
The Virgin of Charity
Gives her blessing to brave David
Who opposes tough Goliath.
…Blesses the brave David
In this glass
We’ve bottled the results
Why building casinos
When you could cultivate schools.
In this bulb:
Whith evidencies of otherness
This free land responds
That humanity is our homeland.
In this bottle
Sleepless nights, heavy burden
Of stars light up today
By our foresight sun
In this dose
Are the faith and strength of a country
A more fortified,
A more immune. A happier country
♪♫ Yoruba Prayer ♪♫
Tell me you don´t miss the streets
Tell me you don´t miss the rumba
The carnivals, the beach.
Come over here, my science rocks!
It rocks.
It rocks.
Trust me it does rock
Compadre, no doubt about it
We’ve got talented cientist.
Picture for a minute
My people with no blockade.
I know who was confused
Talking nonsense and I´m amazed
‚cause now they want to get
Two shots of vaccine for a change.
I´m thrilled when I mention
My sovereign vaccine names.
As the boys´ slang says
They crash it! Crash it deep!
Very deep!
A strong pure cure
Trust. Trust is just what we need.
That who knows the road
Has earned the right to cope
My drums keep the beat
And no one can forbid.
In this dose
are the faith and strength of a country
A more fortified,
A more immune. A happier country
Made in Cuba: Covid-19 Vaccine Soberana „The strength of a country“ – „La fuerza de un país“ – Buena Fe ft. Ronald González, Explosión Rumbera
