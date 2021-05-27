by Humberto Setembrino Corrêa Carvalho, Brazilian Communists Party

Jair Bolsonaro took over the Presidency of Brazil on January 1, 2019, three long and tragic years ago for Brazilians and a threat for the World.

During this period, poverty in Brazil tripled. The number of poor people jumped from 9.5 million in August 2020 to more than 27 million in February 2021, according to data from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, a Brazilian institution of higher education, which, in 2020, ranked third among thinkers tanks in the world.

To make matters worse, the rise in food prices has made life difficult for those who need it most. There is a lack of food on the table. There are a lot of hungry people.

In extreme poverty, 19.3 million Brazilians live. The data comes from a study by the Center for Research in Macroeconomics of Inequalities at the University of São Paulo.

According to the study, the increase in poverty expected for 2021 reveals that the emergency aid, proposed by the Bolsonaro government, with an average value of R $ 250.00 (two hundred and fifty reais, Brazilian currency, equivalent to 47.06 US dollars) per month is insufficient to restore the income loss of the poorest population in the midst of the worst phase of the public health crisis caused by Covid-19.

In this scenario, women and the black population are the most affected by this severe worsening of living conditions in the country.

The unemployment rate for the first quarter (from December to February) of 2021 was 14.4%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics. This means that 14 million Brazilians do not have a job that can guarantee a dignified life. According to data from this Institute, 39.6% of the employed population, or 34.0 million workers, are currently in informal jobs, without labor rights and social guarantees.

Bolsonaro did not want the Institute to carry out Brazil’s demographic census this year because it would reveal the numbers of the misfortune of government policies. Fortunately, our Supreme Court has ordered the census to take place in the next year 2022.

Between August 1 of last year and July 31, 2020, 11,088 square kilometers of forest were felled, an increase of 9.5% compared to the previous period, with 10,129 square kilometers. The data are from the National Institute for Space Research. This is the first annual assessment of deforestation in the Legal Amazon determined under the current government.

According to data from the National Institute for Space Research, Pará is the state that most deforested: 5,192 square kilometers of felled forest. Then comes Mato Grosso, with 1,767 square kilometers, Amazonas, with 1,521 and Rondônia, with 1,259. In all, these states brought down 9,739 square kilometers of trees. This represents 87.8% of the total.

Jair Bolsonaro who, since he was elected, promised to open the Amazon to mineral exploration in indigenous areas. This rampant action has caused the cutting down of trees, poisoning of rivers with mercury and the infection of indigenous peoples by covid-19.

“Until yesterday, May 26, 2021, we had 452,224 deaths from Covid and 16,195,981 from those infected with Covid in Brazil.

These figures demonstrate, by themselves, the slowness of vaccination in Brazil and the tragic political, or lack of health policy, of Bolsonaro.”

Portugues: LINK PDF

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related