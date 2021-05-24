China-Bashing: Wall Street Journal claims New Intel on Wuhan Lab Researchers‘ Illnesses / Fact: Corona in U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known. Possibly 5 Million cases

US studies have identified 106 coronavirus infections from 7,389 blood samples taken from donors in nine US states between December 13 and January 17, 2019.

The CDC study found that there were isolated infections in the western part of the United States in mid-December 2019. Antibodies were also found in other US-states in early January 2020, before the virus was known to have been introduced to these locations.





The scientists indicated that the antibodies to contain other coronaviruses are unlikely to develop, as 84 samples were found to have neutralizing activity specific for SARS-CoV-2.

Blood-donations were made in nine states – California, Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin. Donations with antibodies reactive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, came from all nine.

If one assumes a statistical size of 1.4% infected people within the US-population in December, there could have been almost 5 million infected people in the USA as early as December 2019. Of course, these are only statistic assumptions. This would be at the time when there was the first official Covid-19 infected person in China.

The presence of antibodies in a person’s blood means that they have been exposed to a virus, in this case the coronavirus Covid-19, and that their body’s immune system has triggered a defense reaction. Counting on the time period of incubation of the virus, it could be assumed that the first infections could have happened in late summer of 2019.

As early as August 2019, numerous reports were known from the USA that mentioned numerous deaths. Causes of these deaths were described as similar to those of Covid-19. These cases were then attributed to e-cigarettes or vaping. In the fall of 2019, many people were reported to have died during a flu epidemic. This is certainly not evidence either, but it is evidence that people in the USA could actually have died of Covid-19 in autumn 2019.

Study Suggests Possible New COVID-19 Timeline in the U.S.

https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/press-release/2020/study-suggests-possible-new-covid-19-timeline-in-the-us.html

Covid-19 Likely in U.S. in Mid-December 2019, CDC Scientists Report

New analysis of blood donations finds virus was present on West Coast earlier than previously believed

https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19-likely-in-u-s-in-mid-december-2019-cdc-scientists-report-11606782449

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/12/01/940395651/coronavirus-was-in-u-s-weeks-earlier-than-previously-known-study-says

