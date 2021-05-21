June 21, 2021 will mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on the Soviet Union. Newspaper advertisement in the Russian newspaper „Kommersant“ titled: „Let’s finally make peace“

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

Dear Colleagues

June 21, 2021 * will mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on the Soviet Union.

This is a day of remembrance and remembrance with many current implications. We want to commemorate this day of mourning and shame with a large newspaper advertisement in the Russian newspaper “ Kommersant “ and to promote cooperation and understanding between our peoples.

In times of high political tension, especially with today’s Russian Federation, we want to clearly express our special responsibility in a widely visible advertisement. You will find the text attached to the advertisement, which was initiated by Reiner Braun, Adelheid Bahr, Peter Brandt, Daniela Dahn, Martin Hoffmann, Michael Müller, Matthias Platzeck and Antje Vollmer.

We ask for your commitment to this. Your signature counts! Please send a short email to info@ipb-office.berlin with the keyword “Advertisement June 21, 2021”.

Thanks for your support. Let’s set an example for peace and relaxation on June 21st, 2021.

With best regards

Reiner Braun, Director of the International Peace Bureau (IPB)

Martin Hoffmann, Managing Director of the German-Russian Forum

June 22nd, 2021 will mark the 80th anniversary of the fascist attack on Russia and the peoples of the Soviet Union. For us, the undersigned, this day is a day of grief, shame and reflection on our own historical guilt. An unprecedented war of extermination started from German soil, planned by German politicians, born of political hubris and racism against the peoples of the Soviet Union, especially the Jews and other minorities. It brought endless suffering to the people and claimed more than 27 million victims in the Soviet Union alone, mainly from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Let’s finally make peace

It is part of the responsibility of our generation that no one should ever forget or relativize these atrocities. For it is also part of the history of Europe that the Soviet Union defeated fascism at great sacrifice and liberated Germany from this ideology. It is also part of the history of German-Russian relations that the Soviet Union and its legal successor, Russia, made the reunification of Germany and an end to the Cold War possible.

We know: Peace in Europe can only be achieved if Russia is part of the solution.

That is why we call on the politicians of Europe in East and West: move! Finally leave the sphere and the logic of the Cold War! It is not the tank troops or armament numbers that have to grow, but the willingness to approach one another. Do it as the people in Russia, Germany and Europe do in their concrete work in city partnerships, in youth exchanges, in economic and scientific cooperations. Leave the mental prisons of enemy images, resentments and fears! Let’s finally make peace! The peoples of Europe have long been waiting for it.

This is the lesson of June 22nd. And that’s what we stand for.

Adelheid Bahr, Peter Brandt, Reiner Braun, Daniela Dahn, Martin Hoffmann, Michael Müller, Matthias Platzeck and Antje Vollmer

———————————————————————————————————

Please send the support with the keyword „Advertisement June 22nd“ to info@ipb-office.berlin.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related