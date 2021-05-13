Nukes are now illegal! Now get them out of Germany! Second series of 9 large billboards are up in Berlin! Thanks to Roger Waters, World Beyond War and all other donors! Special Rally on Sat May 15th

Thanks to Roger Waters, World Beyond War and all other donors!

Second series of large billboards up in Berlin. From May 7 through May 18.

In cooperation with the international peace-network World Beyond War and Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) we are organizing a campaign to draw attention to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on January 22, 2021. We have already booked large sized billboards in downtown Berlin for the period from February 2 to 11. 2021. And now again billboards are up from May 7 through May 18. Furthermore we organize a campaign on social media, put up posters and organize events to promote the campaign.

http://atomwaffen-sind-jetzt-illegal.de

