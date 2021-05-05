European cities hold rallies in memory of those burned in Odessa by Ukrainian Nazis

Source:

https://riafan.ru/1437339-v-gorodakh-evropy-proshli-akcii-pamyati-sozhzhennykh-v-odesse-ukrainskimi-nacistami

On 2 May 2021, the seven-year anniversary of the burning alive by Ukrainian nationalists of people in Trade Union House in Odessa, events commemorating this tragic event took place in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

In Berlin, the victims of the Nazi massacre were commemorated in two places. At the Ukrainian embassy, representatives of various civil society organisations in Germany gathered. A large black banner with photos of those killed in the Trade Union House was unfurled. Other banners read in German: „War criminals in the Ukrainian leadership must be punished! Poroshenko, Nalivaichenko, Turchinov, Parubiy, Yatsenyuk, Avakov“, „No NATO bridgehead against Russia“, „Peace and cooperation with Russia and China“. In Russian there was a poster „We will not forget Odessa, we will not forgive! 02.05.2014“. Representatives of Mothers against War held a banner with the words „Long live the peace-loving Russia! Gratitude and deep respect“. The protesters tied posters to the bars of the ground floor windows with inscriptions in German „2 May 2014, Odessa – we will not forget!“ and in Russian: „Down with the Ukrainian fascists!“ and „Down with the murderers of Donbas children!



The second action in Berlin to commemorate the bloody crime in Odessa took place at the Brandenburg Gate near the US Embassy. A tent was set up there with a poster „Remember Odessa on May 2, 2014″. Stop the policy of confrontation between the US and NATO“. A copy of the Victory Flag, the flag of the USSR and the flag of the parliamentary group Die Linke were placed on the tent.

This rally took place later than the one near the Ukrainian embassy, and the gathering was caught in heavy rain, but this did not dampen their desire to commemorate the dead and talk about the current situation in Ukraine. The speakers particularly emphasised that the majority of Germans condemn the open inculcation of Nazism in modern Ukraine and that the recent march in Kiev dedicated to the memory of the SS division „Galicia“ is the closest living manifestation of this. This is in contrast to the position of the German authorities, who continue to support the regime in Kiev and impose sanctions against Russia.

