An Online Conversation on Peace, Russia, and the United States with Vladimir Kozin and Ray McGovern

Pressures for war are building. What can people do for peace between Russia and the United States? Join in this conversation, in English, between Vladimir Kozin and Ray McGovern.

Vladimir P. Kozin is a Member of the Russian Academy of the Natural Sciences and a Member of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, a Member, Scientific Council, Russian National Research Institute for Global Security, a Member, Expert Group, Foreign Relations Committee, Russian Senate, Leading Expert, Center of Military-Political Studies, Moscow State Institute (University) of International Relations. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (1972), a post-graduate course at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry (1981) and the Royal College of Defense Studies in London (1995). He is a holder of the Ph.D. degree and the Academic rank of a Senior Researcher. Kozin is also the author of 17 monographs on arms control and strategic stability, including the most recent: “U.S. Key Military Strategies: Their National and Global Consequences.” Moscow. 2021. 348 PP; “Evolution of the U.S. Strategic and Tactical Nuclear Weapons, and Their Employment Specifics in the 21st Century. “Moscow. 2020. 1232 PP; “U.S. Military Space Policy: Key Guidelines and Future Capabilities.”. Moscow. 2019. 312 PP; “Perspectives of the 1987 INF Treaty (The White Book). Moscow. 2018. 108 PP; “U.S. Tactical Nuclear Weapons: Reduction or Modernization?” Moscow. 2017. 556 PP; “Evolution of the U.S. Missile Defense Beyond 2040 and Russia’s Stance.” Moscow. 2016. 446 PP.Ray McGovern came to Washington from his native Bronx in the early Sixties as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to “justify” war on Iraq. As an act of conscience, on March 2, 2006 Ray returned the Intelligence Commendation Medallion given him at retirement for “especially meritorious service,” explaining, “I do not want to be associated, however remotely, with an agency engaged in torture.” Ray’s opinion pieces have appeared in many leading newspapers and other publications in the U.S. and abroad. He has debated three times at the Oxford Forum. He has appeared on The Newshour, C-Span’s Washington Journal, CNN, BBC, a number of domestic Russian TV channels, Aljazeera, RT, PressTV, CCTV and many other TV & radio programs and documentaries.McGovern is a founder of Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence. His B.A. and M.A. degrees – both from Fordham University – are in Russian history, language, and literature, with minors in theology, philosophy, and classics. He has taught Russian as an adjunct at the University of Virginia. Ray also holds a Certificate in Theological Studies from Georgetown University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. He is fluent in Russian, German, and Spanish.

Moderator:

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is cofounder and executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. Swanson is on the advisory boards of: Nobel Peace Prize Watch, Veterans For Peace, Assange Defense, BPUR, and Military Families Speak Out. He is an associate of the Transnational Foundation.

