Berlin, Brandenburg Gate – Wed. April 28, 2021: Stop Ukraine’s war on Donbass! Stop the policy of confrontation against Russia!

We protest

  • against anti-Russian agitation and desinformation
  • against the sabotage of the Minsk peace agreement by Kiev and Berlin
  • against the NATO Defender 2021 war-games at Russia’s borders

We do not support the policy of aggression against Russia!

Join our protest

Wednesday April 28, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
at Pariser Platz, Brandenburg Gate

Speakers:
Dr. Alexander Neu , Member of the Bundestag Die LINKE, Chairman of the Defense Committee
Liane Kilinc , Chairwoman of the Friedensbrücke – Kriegsopferhilfe eV

Groups of the Berlin Peace Coordination

source: http://www.frikoberlin.de/

