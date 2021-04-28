Berlin, Brandenburg Gate – Wed. April 28, 2021: Stop Ukraine’s war on Donbass! Stop the policy of confrontation against Russia!

We protest
- against anti-Russian agitation and desinformation
- against the sabotage of the Minsk peace agreement by Kiev and Berlin
- against the NATO Defender 2021 war-games at Russia’s borders
We do not support the policy of aggression against Russia!
Join our protest
Wednesday April 28, 2021, 6:30 p.m.
at Pariser Platz, Brandenburg Gate
Speakers:
Dr. Alexander Neu , Member of the Bundestag Die LINKE, Chairman of the Defense Committee
Liane Kilinc , Chairwoman of the Friedensbrücke – Kriegsopferhilfe eV
Groups of the Berlin Peace Coordination
source: http://www.frikoberlin.de/