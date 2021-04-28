Berlin, Brandenburg Gate – Wed. April 28, 2021: Stop Ukraine’s war on Donbass! Stop the policy of confrontation against Russia!

We protest

against anti-Russian agitation and desinformation

against the sabotage of the Minsk peace agreement by Kiev and Berlin

against the NATO Defender 2021 war-games at Russia’s borders

We do not support the policy of aggression against Russia!

Join our protest

Wednesday April 28, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

at Pariser Platz, Brandenburg Gate

Speakers:

Dr. Alexander Neu , Member of the Bundestag Die LINKE, Chairman of the Defense Committee

Liane Kilinc , Chairwoman of the Friedensbrücke – Kriegsopferhilfe eV

Groups of the Berlin Peace Coordination

source: http://www.frikoberlin.de/

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related