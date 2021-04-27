May 20-30 we will held the 10th International Uranium Film Festival Rio de Janeiro with 34 documentaries and movies on Nuclear Weapons, Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Fukushima.

Free online screening, global and for all!



https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/rio-2021 In addition two live events.

https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/lives-of-the-festival-2021



See here the 10th International Uranium Film Festival Rio de Janeiro 2021 Program Brochure in English and Portuguese.

Download-Link

https://we.tl/t-H8CqfkvUp0



Best regards from Rio



International Uranium Film Festival

Rua Monte Alegre, 356 / 301

Santa Teresa

Rio de Janeiro / RJ

CEP 20240-194

Brasil

http://www.uraniumfilmfestival.org

info@uraniumfilmfestival.org

http://www.facebook.com/uraniumfilmfest

http://www.facebook.com/uranioemmovimento

http://www.facebook.com/aboutnukes

https://twitter.com/URANIUMFESTIVAL

