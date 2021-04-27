May 20-30 we will held the 10th International Uranium Film Festival Rio de Janeiro with 34 documentaries and movies on Nuclear Weapons, Hiroshima, Nagasaki and Fukushima.
Free online screening, global and for all!
https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/rio-2021 In addition two live events.
https://uraniumfilmfestival.org/en/lives-of-the-festival-2021
See here the 10th International Uranium Film Festival Rio de Janeiro 2021 Program Brochure in English and Portuguese.
Download-Link
https://we.tl/t-H8CqfkvUp0
