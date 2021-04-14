Let’s stop the attack on the East Ukrainian population planned by the Ukrainian government and stop the US government that supports them. (World Beyond War)

14,000 deaths are enough



The Ukrainian government is a planning military campaign against the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. Its residents declared themselves independent after the democratically elected government of Ukraine was overthrown in a violent coup.



Western governments supported the unconstitutional coup at that time. And now, too, the US has pledged its support for military campaigned planned by the Ukrainian government. The West – and also German media and politicians – are trying to portray Russia as the aggressor because the Russian government wants to prevent this attack.



We should not accept this planned escalation. It would take many lives. Let us call for a peaceful solution to the conflict.



On Saturday, April 17th, at 7 p.m., we invite you to a peace conference to brainstorm on how we can achieve this.

You can join the Zoom meeting (german language only) via this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3216854044

