Zoom Webinar on the Occasion of International Day of Action in Solidarity with Venezuela – April 18

In 2015, the World Peace Council called for declaring April 19 the GLOBAL DAY OF ACTION IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF VENEZUELA.



The date symbolizes the Day of the Declaration of Independence of Venezuela in 1810, which constitutes the beginning of the struggle for independence from Spanish colonialism. Every year, members and friends of the WPC hold solidarity events with the people of Venezuela, and organize protests against the imperialist aggression in dozens of countries, declaring their militant solidarity with the people of Venezuela, for their right to self-determination and independence.

Guest Speaker from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela (TBD)

from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela (TBD) Socorro Gomes , President, World Peace Council (WPC), Brazil

, President, World Peace Council (WPC), Brazil Gabriel Aguirre , General Secretary, COSI – Venezuela

, General Secretary, COSI – Venezuela Margaret Flowers , Member of Executive Committee, U.S. Peace Council, USA

, Member of Executive Committee, U.S. Peace Council, USA Chris Mathlaco , Coordinator, South African Peace Initiative, South Africa

, Coordinator, South African Peace Initiative, South Africa Arun Kumar , General Secretary, All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (AIPSO), India

, General Secretary, All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (AIPSO), India Aida Touma-Sliman , Coordinator, Peace and Solidarity Committee, Israel; Palestinian Member of Israeli Knesset

, Coordinator, Peace and Solidarity Committee, Israel; Palestinian Member of Israeli Knesset Iraklis Tsavaridis, Executive Secretary, World Peace Council (WPC), Greece

MODERATED BY:

Bahman Azad, Executive Secretary, U.S. Peace Council

ORGANIZED BY:

World Peace Council; COSI-Venezuela; U.S. Peace Council

CO-SPONSORED BY:

Simón Bolívar Institute, Venezuela

