Historically speaking, the Cold War was a great ideological confrontation. Western liberalism vs Soviet communism. According to Joe Biden the great geopolitical struggle of our time is democracy vs autocracy. For Biden we are in another great ideological struggle. But there is a difference: the west, particularly the U.S. is the only ideological actor. CrossTalking with Rick Rozoff, Bruce Gagnon, and David Swanson.

