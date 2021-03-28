Lee Siu Hin: Journey to China Series 2004-2021 Ongoing China solidarity working trip series for the past 20 years.

Journey to My Home: Hong Kong and China 2004
Rediscovering the Meaning of Labor Activism, Being Chinese and Chinese Nationalism
http://immigrantsolidarity.org/China2004/JourneytoHome/introduction.htm
Lee Siu Hin – Journey to My Home: China and Hong Kong 2008
A Long Waited Trip to My Heartland
June – July 2008
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China2008/index.html
Lee Siu Hin: Journey to My Home 2009–Building Bi-national China-US Solidarity and Understanding
http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China2009/index.html
Journey to My Home 2020: Lee Siu Hin-My International COVID-19 Medical Fact-Finding Solidarity Trip
Part One: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/index.html
Part Two: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/PartTwo.html
Part Three: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/PartThree.html
Article: Science and Stake Behind the COVID Vaccine Development LINK
Photos:
Part One: LINK
Part Two: LINK
Part Three: LINK
Part Four: LINK
Part Five: LINK
Videos: LINK
—
Lee Siu Hin 李小轩
National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network
http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org
ActionLA Network http://www.ActionLA.org
Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net
Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org
China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network
http://www.chinadelegation.org