Lee Siu Hin: Journey to China Series 2004-2021 Ongoing China solidarity working trip series for the past 20 years.

Journey to My Home: Hong Kong and China 2004

Rediscovering the Meaning of Labor Activism, Being Chinese and Chinese Nationalism

http://immigrantsolidarity.org/China2004/JourneytoHome/introduction.htm

Lee Siu Hin – Journey to My Home: China and Hong Kong 2008

A Long Waited Trip to My Heartland

June – July 2008

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China2008/index.html

Lee Siu Hin: Journey to My Home 2009–Building Bi-national China-US Solidarity and Understanding

http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China2009/index.html

Journey to My Home 2020: Lee Siu Hin-My International COVID-19 Medical Fact-Finding Solidarity Trip

Part One: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/index.html

Part Two: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/PartTwo.html

Part Three: http://www.immigrantsolidarity.org/China/2020/PartThree.html

Article: Science and Stake Behind the COVID Vaccine Development LINK

Photos:

Part One: LINK

Part Two: LINK

Part Three: LINK

Part Four: LINK

Part Five: LINK

Videos: LINK

—

Lee Siu Hin 李小轩

National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network

http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org

ActionLA Network http://www.ActionLA.org

Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net

Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org

China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network

http://www.chinadelegation.org

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related