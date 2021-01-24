Today Sunday, 15.00 NYC time, 21.00 Berlin time COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition @ World Social Forum!

This participatory session will allow audience members to discuss the COVID-19 Global Solidarity Manifesto and how to turn its principles into realities. Participants will discuss how the Manifesto can assist their own social movements and other movements worldwide. The session will strategize about disseminating the Manifesto more widely and how to ensure its greatest impact. Some of the authors of the Manifesto, from the COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition, will describe the Coalition’s upcoming campaigns, including a New Global Compact, a speaker series, and a campaign to thank nurses, doctors, teachers, social workers, and others serving humanity during the pandemic and beyond.
MODERATORS
Harry Cason (USA) Author/Lecturer in Sociology
Peter Kuznick (USA) Author/Professor of History
Sunshine Chie Miyagi (Okinawa) Interpreter/Artist
Randa Serhan (Palestine/USA) Author/Political Sociologist
David Vine (USA) Author/Political Anthropologist
Eirene Visvardi (Greece/USA) Author/Professor of Classics
Sunday, 15.00 NYC time, 21.00 Berlin time COVID-19 Global Solidarity Coalition @ World Social Forum!
