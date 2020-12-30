Corona-Krise im Iran hat sich leicht entspannt

Die Lage im Iran hat sich inzwischen wieder etwas verbessert. nachdem das Land für Monate Todeszahlen in einer Größenordnung zu verzeichnen hatte, wie wir sie derzeit in Deutschland erleben (Die Einwohnerzahl liegt wie in Deutschland bei knapp über 80 Millionen) Der Iran leidet zudem unter den rigorosen Sanktionen, was die Einfuhr auch medizinischer Güter erschwert.

A look inside a Tehran hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, through the eyes of 36-year-old nurse Somayeh Hosseinzadeh. It launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Tuesday (December 29) – according to state media. The first volunteers to take the vaccine were officials of the conglomerate and the daughter of its head – an apparent effort to boost public confidence in the vaccine. Iran has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East by the global pandemic.

