Open letter to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas – The nuclear weapon ban stands for multilateralism and international law (IPPNW)

Dear Foreign Minister Maas,

the UN Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty will come into force on January 22nd, 2021 and will therefore become applicable international law. Even if no NATO states have joined the agreement so far, the treaty has been formulated in such a way that this is possible. This was underscored not least by two former NATO secretaries-general when they called on all NATO states to join the prohibition treaty in September 2020. Only nine states have nuclear weapons and only 5 out of 30 NATO states participate in nuclear participation. NATO countries outside the participation do not have second class membership. Canada and Greece have already withdrawn from the stationing of nuclear weapons. The NATO states Spain, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark and Iceland prohibit the transit and stationing of nuclear weapons.

The Nuclear Weapons Ban (AVV) stands for multilateralism: the agreement was passed by 122 states in the United Nations in July 2017. For the first time in the UN, decisions about nuclear weapons were democratically based on the majority principle without the nuclear powers being able to veto. This is real multilateralism – in contrast to bilateral treaties like the INF treaty, from which states can also withdraw.

In Europe, too, the prohibition treaty is not a special route. Austria, Ireland and Malta have ratified it. And there is movement within NATO as well. Belgium has stated in the new coalition agreement that the GCU should be used to promote disarmament. A debate is taking place in the Netherlands about the future of nuclear weapons stationed there, and in Spain joining the nuclear weapons ban is part of the 2018 government agreement.

Appeals for a world free of nuclear weapons without concrete steps have so far not advanced disarmament, on the contrary. All nuclear weapon states are demanding the same: a world free of nuclear weapons as soon as everyone has agreed on it. In the end, this is nothing more than playing for a limited time in order to hold onto the status quo. The GCU does not conflict with the non-proliferation treaty, but implements it, reinforces the verification provisions and makes express reference to the NPT.

According to representative surveys, 92% of German citizens are in favor of Germany’s accession to the nuclear weapons ban. The ban will help Germany to defend its own principles more credibly within NATO and around the world, and it can make a decisive contribution to nuclear de-escalation. Every step towards nuclear disarmament makes the world a safer place.

I therefore appeal to you, Mr Maas: Join the UN treaty for a ban on nuclear weapons and have US nuclear weapons withdrawn from Germany. If Germany, as an important NATO state, stands on the side of international law and accedes to the agreement, this can be the breakthrough and other countries will follow.

With best regards

Published by the german section of:

International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW)

One can sign this letter here:

https://www.ippnw.de/index.php?id=1043

