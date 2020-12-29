German politician Oskar Lafontaine: US war budget kills innumerable people every year

„Dispute over defense budget: House of Representatives overrules Trump,“ reports the daily news. It needs to be corrected: “Dispute over war budget, arms industry prevails against Trump.

“There is no US defense budget. The US does not have to defend itself against any country. Only a madman would attack the by far strongest military power in the world and thereby risk the total annihilation of his own country.

Every year there is a war budget – now it stands at $ 740 billion – that means a death sentence for countless people. And this does not include indirect killing due to the refusal of aid in the event of hunger and disease, or through sanctions and trade wars.

The “Western community of values” and the media are victims of US-propaganda. George Orwell is vindicated year after year that if a lie is repeated enough times, it becomes the truth.

It is well known that the US defense industry has Congress and Senate on a leash. Trump, who was also sponsored by the US defense industry, had no chance and had to bow.

There are many gangs of murderers in the world. But the criminal clique in Washington is, if you count the victims, the worst.

We are no longer used to calling murder for what it is, murder, and governments that invade countries and cover them with war, murder gangs. Orwell says: „In times when deception and lies are omnipresent, speaking the truth is a revolutionary act.“



If we are no longer aware of the daily killing, the world will never find peace.



Oskar Lafontaine on Facebook:

https://cutt.ly/hjwdp42

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Related