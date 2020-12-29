Resentment among Social Democrats about the German government’s strict rejection of UN Treaty banning nuclear weapons

The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons brings new dynamism to efforts creating a world free of nuclear weapons, said Gabriela Heinrich. She is the deputy group leader for the Social Democrats (SPD), partner in the german government coalition “I therefore call on the federal government to abandon its categorical rejection of the treaty.” Instead, Germany should take part as an observer in the Conference of the Parties in order to constructively work towards the goal.

The UN treaty was adopted in 2017 by 122 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. It will become law on January 22, 2021 because 51 states have ratified it.. The necessary number of 50 has thus been exceeded. The international campaign for nuclear disarmament ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its efforts to establish the treaty .

There is one major problem with the treaty: none of the states that have nuclear weapons are among the signatories. NATO, to which three nuclear powers – the USA, France and Great Britain – belong, rejected the contract. Germany and the other NATO member states criticized it in a joint declaration in mid-December because it does not reflect the international security environment and is in conflict with existing disarmament regulations. The only credible path to nuclear disarmament is the existing treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In Europe it is currently only supported by Austria, Ireland, Malta, San Marino, Liechtenstein and the Vatican State.

Gabriela Heinrich emphasized that the SPD wanted to campaign for a disarmament policy offensive in 2021. It promoted negotiations between the USA and Russia with the aim of withdrawing and destroying the nuclear weapons stationed in Germany and throughout Europe. „I am convinced that we can only prevent nuclear threshold states from building their own nuclear weapons permanently if there is no new nuclear arms race between the great powers,“ ​​she said.

When it comes into force, nuclear weapons are given the same status under international law as the other weapons of mass destruction that were banned in the Biological and Chemical Weapons Convention in 1971 and 1993, respectively. If Germany were to also sign the treaty, US nuclear weapons stored in Germany would have to be withdrawn. The government coalition has not yet planned to do this.

In the meanwhile the german left party „DIE LINKE“ argues with the slogan:

„Attack on a historic disarmament initiative“



The Left Party does not consider this to be valid. „The German government is boldly deceiving the public by claiming that the nuclear weapons ban treaty undermines international disarmament efforts,“ criticized Sevim Dağdelen, the left-wing faction’s disarmament policy spokeswoman. Rather, it is „explicitly linked to the verification regime of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons“.

NATO’s rejection of the ban treaty is „an attack on a historic disarmament initiative by the international community towards a world without nuclear weapons,“ said Dağdelen. Instead of sticking to the outdated nuclear participation in NATO, the german government should sign the prohibition treaty as soon as possible and “finally initiate the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Germany”.

The Left Party is not alone in calling for the treaty to be signed. Two former NATO secretaries-general and 55 former foreign and defense ministers from 20 member states of the alliance have now spoken out in favor of Germany and other NATO members joining the nuclear weapons ban.

The Social Democrat Party deputy group leader Heinrich emphasized that her party promotes negotiations between the USA and Russia with the aim of withdrawing and destroying the nuclear weapons stationed in Germany and all of Europe.

