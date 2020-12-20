FreeMumia Berlin: „Murder Incorporated“ 500 Years of Colonialism, Mass Murder, and White Supremacy Book Series by Mumia Abu-Jamal and Stephen Vittoria – Reading with Stephen Summers

„Murder Incorporated“ 500 Years of Colonialism, Mass Murder, and White Supremacy Book Series by Mumia Abu-Jamal and Stephen Vittoria Reading with Stephen Summers The United States after the presidential elections – where does its violent „white supremacy“ come from? And why does this go far beyond Trump? A search for the history of the Americas from below – reading (and following conversation) from the first two volumes of Murder Incorporated: Colonialism, Mass Murder, and White Supremacy from the perspective of the victims from the beginning of the European land grab to the crisis-ridden present by the two authors Mumia Abu-Jamal (journalist imprisoned since 1981) and Stephen Vittoria (filmmaker from New Jersey). The book excerpts will be read by Stephen Summers – Vietnam veteran, contemporary witness of the Black Power movement in the U.S. and anti-war activist.

More Info on the case of Mumia:

http://www.mumia-hoerbuch.de

