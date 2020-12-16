In a joint declaration NATO rejects UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The joint declaration was published on Tuesday and states, that the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons does not reflect the increasingly challenging international security environment and contradicts existing regulations on disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Further the declaration points to the fact that NATO remains „a nuclear alliance“ for as long as there are nations that have nuclear weapons.

The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons will come into force on January 22, 2021 after Honduras, the 50th country recently ratified it with. The UN Treaty is binding under international law. and constitutes an „unambiguous political commitment“ to achieve and maintain a nuclear-weapon-free world.

