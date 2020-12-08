Combat Drones for the German Army? Off the table at least for now!

There is now resistance from the Social Democrats (SPD), arguing that the issue has not been discussed sufficiently.

Until a Euro-Drone will be available to the German armed forces towards the end of the 2020s, five Heron TP drones were rented as a „bridge solution“ until 2029 for a total cost of 1,024 million euros . The question of whether these drones are also armed was already the subject of the coalition agreement between the Christian Democratic Party (CDU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) :

We will continue to develop the euro drone within the framework of the European Defense Union. The Heron TP drone is leased as a temporary solution. The German Bundestag will decide separately on the procurement of armaments after a detailed assessment under international law, constitutional law and ethical law. Coalition agreement

This debate was then annoyingly orchestrated primarily by the Ministry of Defense itself, which in any case left no doubts about the „necessity“ of armed drones: „On July 3, the Federal Ministry of Defense“, „delivered a report on the ‚# DronesDebatte2020 ‚in the Defense Committee. It recommended – unsurprisingly – that the G-Heron-TP drones that were already leased should be armed. „

A final expert hearing in the Defense Committee took place on October 5, 2020, and after that it looked as if the Social Democrats (SPD) would finally give in on this issue. Immediately afterwards, various social democrats were quoted by the editorial network Germany :

And what is the SPD doing? The ministry must now submit a resolution, says defense politician Siemtje Möller to the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) or Editor Network Germany. „We will approach this benevolently.“ In no case should the topic be included in the election campaign. SPD disarmament expert Brunner added: „If our criteria are met, we will not say no.“ And SPD defense politician Fritz Felgentreu says […]: „The SPD is open to arming drones to protect its own soldiers. That is the result of a discussion process.“ RND

At the end of November 2020, a response to a left-wing inquiry said that the federal government intends to apply for the appropriate funds for arming the Heron-TP this year and thus finally put a button on the matter:

The Federal Government intends to repeal the decision on arming the German HERON TP (Budget Committee document 19/699 of June 13, 2018) in connection with a 25 million Euro bill for the commissioning of armament-specific training and the procurement of ammunition and the like to apply for additional technical equipment. It is planned to forward this 25 million euro bill to the German Bundestag in 2020. Federal government

But today, on December 8, 2020 the Süddeutsche Zeitung announced the following:

Party leader Walter-Borjans (Social Democrats) believes that the subject has not yet been adequately debated. A major project by Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer is now threatened with a surprising end. […] „Together with large parts of the SPD membership and many other groups in our society engaged in peace politics, I do not consider the current debate about armed Bundeswehr drones to be sufficient,“ he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

If Walter-Borjans prevails with his position – which there is a lot to be said for it – with this intervention the issue of drone arming would at least also be off the table for the entire remaining legislative period, the Süddeutsche Zeitung continues: „With this veto, however, the entire timetable is shaken . […] According to reports, it is now highly questionable whether the SPD will even give its approval to combat drones in the year before the next federal election. „

The armament of the Heron-TP now seems to have actually been averted, which is also of central importance because it would have been a directional decision. The „Science and Politics Foundation“ emphasized in a study in September 2020:

Should the Heron TP be armed, this would be the first step towards the procurement of further German combat drones. These include the above-mentioned Euro drone as well as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) […]. In the long term, the system will also be able to select and combat dynamic targets in complex situations. An incremental development towards autonomy is to be expected. Effectiveness and efficiency can be increased by shifting individual functions from the ground station to the drone. Machine autonomy is accompanied by a loss of human control over the use of force, which is unacceptable from an ethical and legal point of view.

