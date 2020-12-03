Engage in Peace / CODE PINK about U.S. aggression towards China

Last week at The People’s Forum we heard from six speakers about U.S. aggression towards China. Jodie Evans moderated the conversation between Vijay Prashad, Danny Haiphong, Mikaela Erskog, Alice Slater, Kenneth Hammond, and Tings Chak.



This Sunday, join us for Part Two with six more speakers! They will be sharing ways in which we can all be engaged for peace. Join us for a dynamic and enlightening conversation between Tobita Chow of Justice is Global, Sheila Xiao of Pivot to Peace, Charles Xu from Qiao Collective, Erik Sperling of Just Foreign Policy, Molly Hurley of Beyond the Bomb, and Jodie Evans from CODEPINK.

We are passionate in our efforts to end anti-China rhetoric because it is imperative that we do everything in our power to prevent another war. CODEPINK is also working towards peace with Iran. We are calling on President-elect Joe Biden and other world leaders to condemn the illegal execution of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by Israel. Sign your name and let the world know you condemn this atrocity as well.

Thank you for your support in building bridges of peace and saying no to war. We are constantly updating the China Is Not Our Enemy page with new articles and findings. If you haven’t already, check it out and follow our China Is Not Our Enemy YouTube playlist so you have easier access to all of our webinars! RSVP for our next episode with Cynthia Lazaroff, founder and executive director of NuclearWakeUpCall.Earth.

Onwards to peace & equality,

Jodie, Angela, and all of CODEPINK

