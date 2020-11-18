In 10 U-Bahn-Stationen in Peking wurden automatische Maskenautomaten installiert. In Kürze in allen U-Bahn-Stationen in Peking. #Covid19

Co-op Anti-War Café Berlin
Coop Anti-War Cafe
Automatic mask vending machines have been installed in 10 subway stations in Beijing. Soon, the machines will be available in all subway stations in Beijing. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/AIsN0sUiGN— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) November 17, 2020
Posted on 18. November 2020 at 02:02 in Corona | RSS feed