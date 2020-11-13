Sat 14. November: Pivot to Peace Webinar / Chinese Americans United Reject US Cold War against China.

Panel discussion of Chinese Americans united to reject the new US cold war against China.

RSVP here: https://fb.me/e/gOFqZbiM4

Racial scapegoating of Chinese-Americans and Asian Americans continue to rise as a consequence of relentless and pervasive China-bashing. The panel of highly respected members of the Chinese-American community will address the history and legacy of anti-Chinese racism in the United States, the current revival of Anti-China hysteria, which is closely linked to the US-China cold war, the organic relationship between U.S. militarism and violence here at home, and why we must pivot to peace, not war with China.

The panel will propose ways for the US and China to work together under a multilateral formula for world peace and reject US efforts to provoke war with China under any circumstances.

This webinar will be hosted by the newly formed Pivot to Peace, and is sponsored by Chinese Six Companies and Chinese for Affirmative Action.

