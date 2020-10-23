Covid-19: Latest Developments

The number of corona cases is rising again. This is probably not least due to the colder season. In addition, however, there are very strong regional discrepancies that are difficult to explain.

We support the concept that masks, spacing and hygiene rules can represent important measures. But these measures should be better communicated and coordinated. We are extremely critical of further lockdowns, closings and curfews and this is now also expressed in a recent statement by the World Health Authority (WHO).

In many western countries, the corona crisis is undoubtedly being used to undermine protests and to paralyze progressive movements. This is especially true in Latin American countries controlled by right-wing governments.

It is therefore important that there are now many voices in Germany, Europe and other countries who warn of a massive dismantling of fundamental rights and freedoms. The social and economic consequences of lockdowns, unemployment, homelessness and impoverishment must be criticized as well as the trivialization of Covid-19.

Leftists in particular are demanding that the wealthy and especially the super-rich should pay for the crisis. Instead, their wealth continues to grow excessively. The priority must be to massively increase taxes on large assets. The health care system must be massively strengthened financially and personally. In this context we refer to the werhatdergibt.org initiative. In the meantime there is even an initiative of the wealthy to support these positions.

Under no circumstances should we join protests which, quite obviously, place China, all leftists and communism in a bad light. The protests, especially those of the Querdenken-Movement, are interspersed with these opinions and even the german rightwing political party AFD is heavily involved in these protests. “Alternative” media platforms are in support. In addition, the risk of Covid-19 is very often downplayed in these circles.



It is wrong to play down the Covid-19 disease. In our opinion, it is a relatively dangerous disease, although the risk must always be always seen in the comparison with other health hazards. Any form of scaremongering should be avoided and the situation should be presented transparently in order to get broader public support.



We expressly support the efforts of China, Russia and Cuba, who have made the greatest possible efforts in the context of bring aid to the most hard hit places in this crisis. That is why we also supported the “Nobel Prize for Cuba” initiative. In addition, Russia and China have provided extensive international aid. The vaccines that have meanwhile been made available by both Russia and China are generally to be welcomed, especially since they are offered at low cost and internationally.

On the other hand, a healthy amount of mistrust of vaccines and drugs developed by western pharmaceutical companies is entirely appropriate. Experience has shown that, among other things, profit interests come before anything else. At the same time, we would like to thank the medical staff all for their commitment and express our solidarity.

These are important current figures (October 23, 2020):

USA (330 million inhabitants) +854 deaths (24 hours) 16,205 intensive care patients

Russia (145 million inhabitants) +283 deaths (24 hours) 2,300 intensive care patients

Iran (81 million inhabitants) +335 deaths (24 hours) 4,933 intensive care patients LINK

Netherlands (17 million inhabitants) +46 deaths (24 hours) 483 intensive care patients

France (66 million Population) +162 deaths (24 hours) 2,319 intensive care patients

Italy (60 million inhabitants) +136 deaths (24 hours) 992 intensive care patients

Spain (47 million inhabitants) +155 deaths (24 hours) 1,966 intensive care patients

Germany (80 million inhabitants) +45 deaths (24 hours) 1,030 intensive care patients

Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Heinrich Bücker, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin, October 23, 2020

