Revelations from Jose Bustani, ex-head of the OPCW, of how the chemical weapons watchdog under the US thumb – and its Douma reporting been entirely corrupted as a result.

Astounding revelations from Jose Bustani, ex-head of the OPCW, of how the chemical weapons watchdog has fallen under the US thumb – and its Douma reporting been entirely corrupted as a result.

A huge story the corporate media continues to black outEx-OPCW chief defends Syria whistleblowers and reveals he was spied on before Iraq war | The…Exclusive: former OPCW chief José Bustani defends the whistleblowers who challenged a cover-up of their Syria probe; reacts to the US and allies recently blocking his UN testimony; and reveals he was…https://thegrayzone.com/2020/10/18/ex-opcw-chief-defends-syria-whistleblowers-and-reveals-he-was-spied-on-before-iraq-war/Piers Robinson@PiersRobinson1 15. Okt. One year ago today, the Courage Foundation Panel received testimony from an OPCW official detailing fraud and deception during the organisation’s investigation of the alleged chemical weapon attack in Douma, Syria:Panel Criticizes ‘Unacceptable Practices’ in the OPCW’s investigation of the Alleged Chemical…„Based on the whistleblower’s extensive presentation, including internal emails, text exchanges and suppressed draft reports, we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in…couragefound.orgHeute vor einem Jahr erhielt das Courage Foundation Panel die Zeugenaussage eines OVCW-Beamten, der Betrug und Täuschung während der Untersuchung der Organisation über den angeblichen Chemiewaffenangriff in Douma, Syrien, im Einzelnen darlegte:

Das Gremium kritisiert „inakzeptable Praktiken“ bei den Untersuchungen der OVCW zum angeblichen Chemiewaffenangriff in Douma, Syrien…

„Auf der Grundlage der ausführlichen Darstellung des Hinweisgebers, einschließlich interner E-Mails, Textaustausch und unterdrückter Berichtsentwürfe, bringen wir einhellig unsere Besorgnis über inakzeptable Praktiken in…

