Okinawan Genocide – Presentation at the United Nations Human Rights Council 45th Session, October 2020

Okinawa presentation at the United Nations Human Rights Council 45th Session, October 2020. Discussing the issue of military bases (such as Futenma and Henoko), the destruction of the Ryukyuan / Okinawan languages, economic deprivation and poverty, erasure of history, and environmental degradation. Ryukyuan leaders are harassed and threatened on a daily basis, including the illegal imprisonment and torture of Mr. Hiroji Yamashiro. During a three-month period in 1945 one-fourth to one-third of the Okinawan population was killed, amounting to 144,000 – 200,000 people. In comparison, the East Timor genocide during the 1970s, which lasted for roughly two years, saw around one-sixth of the East Timor population killed, or around 100,000 people. Japan’s actions towards Ryukyuans strongly fits the definition of genocide under international law, as well as the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention, and the UN Framework of Analysis for Atrocity Crimes. Robert Kajiwara is Founder and President of the Peace For Okinawa Coalition. http://www.PeaceForOkinawa.org Ph.D. A.B.D., History, Manchester Metropolitan University M.A., History, University of Nebraska at Kearney B.A., History, Asia/Pacific focus, University of Hawaii at Manoa A.A., Teaching, Leeward Community College Moderated by Dr. Lyla Berg, former member of the Hawaii State Legislature representing East Honolulu. Host of „Island Focus“ and other Hawaii-based television programs. Ph.D., Education, Union Institute Masters in Educational Administration, American University Masters in Curriculum and Instruction, University of Hawaii at Manoa Sponsored by Incomindios. Co-sponsored by the Peace For Okinawa Coalition and the Koani Foundation of Hawaii. Shown at the United Nations Human Rights Council 45th Session, October 2020, at the Palais de Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

