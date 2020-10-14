EVENT: Bolivia – Building Solidarity – Mon, October, 19



Monday October, 19, 7pm. Register here / Share & invite here / Retweet here to spread the word.



With Jeremy Corbyn plus live links from Bolivia including journalist Ollie Vargas / Richard Burgon MP / Kate Hudson (CND) / Adrian Weir (Unite) / Bolivian community in the UK speakers including Javier Sanchez (SUMA QAMANA) & special international guests.



Come and find out about the latest developments – and how we build solidarity – the day after Bolivia’s scheduled Presidential elections first round.



Organised by Friends of Bolivia. Supported by Labour Friends of Progressive Latin America.



Register here / Share & invite here / Retweet here to spread the word.

Sharen mit: Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



Pinterest

E-Mail



Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Wird geladen... Related